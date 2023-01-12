The driver, a male in his 50s, died following an overnight collision involving his stationary Renault recovery truck on the exit slip road of the A629 Calderdale Way towards Elland in Calderdale.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened between 10:15pm last night (Wednesday) and 1:30am this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to the scene by ambulance staff after the driver of the truck was found with serious injuries underneath the vehicle. The driver, and adult male aged in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The crash happened between Wednesday night and around 1:30am Thursday morning on the Elland exit slip of the A629 Calderdale Way