Elland: Tragedy as driver of recovery truck dies after horror crash on the A629 in West Yorkshire
The driver of a recovery truck has died after a collision in West Yorkshire that resulted in him being trapped underneath the vehicle.
The driver, a male in his 50s, died following an overnight collision involving his stationary Renault recovery truck on the exit slip road of the A629 Calderdale Way towards Elland in Calderdale.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened between 10:15pm last night (Wednesday) and 1:30am this morning.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to the scene by ambulance staff after the driver of the truck was found with serious injuries underneath the vehicle. The driver, and adult male aged in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
Police investigating the incident have appealed for anyone who may have seen the truck on the slip road or who may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact them by calling 101 or by going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0081 of 12/1.”