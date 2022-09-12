News you can trust since 1890
Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Castleford

A man in his 80s has died after being hit by a car in Castleford.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:38 am

Police were called to Wilson Street at 9:04pm on 10 September following a report of a collision involving a silver Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was treated by paramedics but died shortly after.

The pedestrian was treated by paramedics but died shortly after. Image: Google Street View

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information has been asked to reach out to Major Collision Enquiry Team by using the West Yorkshire Police live chat or calling 101, quoting log 1732 of 10/09.

