Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Castleford
A man in his 80s has died after being hit by a car in Castleford.
By Tom Coates
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:31 am
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:38 am
Police were called to Wilson Street at 9:04pm on 10 September following a report of a collision involving a silver Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was treated by paramedics but died shortly after.
Most Popular
-
1
12 sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Leeds
-
2
Leeds Combination League in 41 photos - Do you remember these footballers from down the years?
-
3
Leeds Bradford Airport expansion plans still going ahead despite backlash to new terminal
-
4
Leeds woman becomes one of last to receive card from the Queen as she celebrates 100th birthday
-
5
'Learn to walk before you can run': Public backlash to Leeds Bradford Airport expansion plans as operating problems remain
West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information has been asked to reach out to Major Collision Enquiry Team by using the West Yorkshire Police live chat or calling 101, quoting log 1732 of 10/09.