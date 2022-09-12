News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: Police need to speak to these people immediately

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Theft

Image LD2836 refers to a theft on July 30.

Photo: WYP

2. Burglary

Image LD2845 refers to a burglary on September 3.

Photo: WYP

3. Dangerous driving

Image LD2846 refers to dangerous driving on September 4.

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop

Image LD2847 refers to a theft from shop on August 18.

Photo: WYP

