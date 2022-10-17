British Transport Police were called to East Garforth station at about 12.45pm on Saturday (October 15).

They had received reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics were called out to help, but a woman was pronounced dead at the station.

Police were called to East Garforth station on Saturday (Photo: Google)

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A BTP spokesperson said: “British Transport Police were called to East Garforth station at 12.44pm on Saturday 15 October following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.