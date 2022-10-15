Leeds train delays: Huge delays of up to an hour expected after serious incident near Garforth
Trains are being cancelled or delayed after a serious incident near Leeds.
A tweet from Northern read: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Leeds and York the line is blocked.
Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.”
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Live updates as serious incident near Leeds delays trains for up to an hour
Disruption expected for several hours
National Rail is reporting that the line has been cleared following the earlier incident but delays will continue for several hours yet.
It says: “Lines have reopened between Leeds and Micklefield as the emergency services are now safely clear of the line. Trains running between Leeds and York / Selby may continue to be delayed by 60 minutes or cancelled.
“Some services may also be diverted via an alternative route.”
It says disruption is expected until 6pm.
Trains to East Garforth delayed until 5.54pm
Services running through East Garforth to York or Hull have been delayed or cancelled.
The next service to East Garforth will be at 5.54pm (service to Hull).
Northern issues travel advice
Northern is advising passengers that they can travel on its services between Leeds and York via Harrogate.
It says customers may consider going via Leeds - Doncaster - York / York - Doncaster - Leeds.
Mutual ticket acceptance has been granted via any reasonable route with TPE, Cross Country and LNER.