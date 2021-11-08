Driver suffers serious injuries after BMW overturns in Wakefield

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured following a crash in Wakefield.

Emergency services were called to Birkwood Road in the city at around 7.54pm following reports that a blue BMW 3 series had overturned after losing control on a right-hand bend.

The car was travelling away from Stanley in the direction of Altofts.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, sustained serious head and arm injuries and is currently in hospital where his condition is described not believed to be life-threatening.

The passenger, a 33-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision or witnessed the manner of driving prior to the incident to contact 101, quoting refence number 13210572849.

