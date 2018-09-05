Driver flees scene after stolen BMW crashes into traffic lights in Leeds

A man has been arrested after the driver of a BMW fled the scene of a crash in Beeston this morning.

The car collided with traffic lights at the junction of Dewsbury Road and Moor Road just before 5am.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 4.55am today we had a report of a road traffic collision at the junction of Dewsbury Road and Moor Road. A black BMW had been in collision with a set of traffic lights and the driver had left the scene. No-one was injured.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking. He is currently in custody."