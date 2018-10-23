Driver arrested after biker seriously injured by stolen Volvo in Armley, Leeds

Have your say

A young man is in hospital after being knocked off his motorbike in a hit and run.

The 22-year-old was struck by a stolen Volvo XC60 on the junction of Cockshott Lane and Armley Ridge Road in Armley on Sunday afternoon.

The driver fled the scene but was later arrested.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"The rider of the bike - a 22-year-old man - received injuries that are serious but not life threatening and he is currently being treated in hospital.

"A 36-year-old man from Batley was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking. The Volvo was also recovered.

"He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries."

