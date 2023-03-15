News you can trust since 1890
Dolly Lane Burmantofts fire: Fire crews called out to tackle building fire in Leeds

Firefighters have been called out to tackle a building fire in the Burmantofts area of Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 08:24 GMT

The fire prompted a response from the Leeds, Hunslet, Garforth and Featherstone stations and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have recorded the incident time as 11:12pm last night (March 14). A technical resource unit also responded to the fire, which was on Dolly Lane.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log read: “Crews are currently dealing with a Building fire in the Burmantofts area of Leeds. Six pumps, one aerial and technical rescue unit currently in attendance, six breathing apparatus, four hose reels and positive pressure ventilation in use.”

The fire prompted a response from the Leeds, Hunslet, Garforth and Featherstone stations. Image: Google Street View
