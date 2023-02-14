A number of residents in the Burley area were woken up in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, after bins, fences and sheds were set on fire. One family told the Yorkshire Evening Post how their 10-year-old daughter was struggling to sleep since being woken up at 5am due to the blaze spreading from their bin to their garden shed, which destroyed a motorbike that had been passed down a generation.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to eight fires in the area that night, three of which have been reported to the police. A spokesperson said: “These were a bin fire on Queenswood Drive with the call received at 4.33am, a fire in the open at St Annes Drive at 4.39am, a bin fire in Queenswood Road at 4.45am, a bin fire in St Annes Drive at 4.47am, a shed fire in Stanmore Street at 4.48am, a fire in the open at St Annes Mount at 4.59am, a bin fire in Stanmore Place at 5.11am and a fence on fire at Burley Park Medical Centre at 5.12am.”

Inspector Phillip Gill, who leads the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “West Yorkshire Police takes reports of arson seriously and works closely with the fire service to investigate these matters where deliberate ignition is suspected.

Elena Ginns said that the fire was "traumatising" for her 10-year-old daughter

“A canister has been recovered from the scene of one of the three incidents in Burley, which were reported to have happened between 9pm on 3 February and 5am on 4 February and is undergoing further tests.

“While police are not aware of any further similar incidents in the Burley area since the 4 February, officers are keen to identify those who were responsible so appropriate action can be taken.

