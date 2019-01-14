Dog killed in attack by large 'mastiff' on Leeds playing fields

A woman was injured and her pet killed when they were attacked by a rampaging dog while out on a walk.

The 33-year-old owner was walking her miniature Schnauzer/Lakeland terrier cross on the Scott Hall playing fields near Chapeltown when they were set upon by the dog, which was running loose.

Gruesome photos released of man's injuries after dog rampage in Moortown

He pet was so severely injured that it later had to be put down, while the woman was bitten on her hand while trying to save her dog.

Otley man fined after his dog killed four lambs

The incident happened between Potternewton Lane and Scott Hall Road on Thursday December 20 at 2.30pm.

A man who appeared to be the dog's owner took his animal and ran away without helping the victim. They headed down a ginnel in the direction of Newton Lodge Drive.

He was described as black, about 6ft tall, slim, and aged in his twenties. He was wearing a dark-coloured parka coat with the hood up and dark-coloured jeans.

The dog was described as light brown/tan colour, of large muscular build, with a big head and was possibly a mastiff-type cross.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries into the incident and checking CCTV in the area but have so far been unable to identify the suspect.

They have also checked a number of addresses and conducted house-to-house enquiries in areas around Scott Hall following information about the dog's ownership suggested by people on social media but none of these have proved to be correct.

Anyone who recognises the suspect or the dog from the description or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers at Stainbeck Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13180637209 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.