Leeds dog attack: Gruesome photos released of man's injuries after rampage in Moortown

Police have released graphic photos of the puncture wounds suffered by an officer as he tried to seize two out-of-control dogs.

The officer was bitten at the scene of a dog attack in Moortown which also left two members of the public with serious injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One man, aged 59, suffered potentially life-changing injuries after the incident on Garth Walk, off King Lane.

The police officer was attempting to seize the dogs, whose breed has not been confirmed, when one managed to break free. He suffered bites to the arm.

His colleagues confirmed that he remains in hospital but is in 'good spirits'.

Two dogs have been seized by police and enquiries are ongoing. Two people, believed to be the owners of the dogs, have been arrested. No details have been released regarding the breed of the dogs. Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 348 of September 29.

Last week, three men were attacked separately on the streets of Beeston by a pack of four Alsatians who had escaped from a garden when a fence blew down in high winds. They eventually made their way to a Crossfit gym in Holbeck from where a dog warden was able to collect them.