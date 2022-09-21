Emergency services were called to the A636 Denby Dale Road in the direction of Wakefield at about 7.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 20).

A white Volkswagen Polo was travelling along the road when it collided with a blue Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said today.

A 45-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Denby Dale Road in Wakefield, near the junction with Branch Road.

Police confirmed that a road closure remains in place at the junction of Denby Dale Road and Branch Road today as the force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team continues its investigation.

Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses.

The spokesman added: “Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicles prior to it, is asked to contact the team on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”