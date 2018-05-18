Delays on multiple roads in Leeds due to earlier ring road collision

Have your say

Roads in Leeds are grinding to a halt after feeling the knock on effect of an earlier accident.

The ring road is closed following the indent between a white lorry and a grey BMW has closed the ring road near to Stonebridge Lane in Lower Wortley.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area where possible.

The M621 is backing up between junction 7 for the A61 and junction 2 for the A643 with an average speed of just 20mph.

There is also very slow traffic on the A643 both ways between Elland Road and A58.

Severe delays of 15 minutes are being reported on the B6154 Wellington Road eastbound between Gamble Hill Drive and A58 Wellington Road.