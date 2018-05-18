UPDATE: One person seriously injured in 'serious road traffic collision' on Leeds ring road

Have your say

Motorists are being urged to avoid a section of Leeds ring road after a serious collision left one person seriously injured on Friday morning.

UPDATE: Young man killed in Leeds ring road horror-crash



A collision between a white lorry and a grey BMW has closed the ring road near to Stonebridge Lane in Lower Wortley.

Emergency services attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

The road is currently closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area due to long delays.

A West Yorkshire Police statement said: "Police have attended a serious road traffic collision in Leeds this morning.

"Officers were called at 6.22am to a collision between a white lorry and grey BMW on the ring road in Lower Wortley near to Stonebridge Lane.

"Emergency services including ambulance attended the scene and one person has been seriously injured.

"The road is currently closed and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing."