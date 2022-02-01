Delays after crash on A1M in West Yorkshire causes lane closure

Motorists are being told to expect delays after a crash on the A1M in West Yorkshire today.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:55 am

Follow our live blog for latest updates.

The incident scene. PIC: Highways England

Live updates after crash on A1M in West Yorkshire

  • One lane of two is currently closed on the #A1M southbound between J40 & J39 near Wentbridge at Pontefract
  • There is currently approx three miles of congestion on approach
  • Highways England say it will add at least 20 minutes above normal journey times.
