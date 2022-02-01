Delays after crash on A1M in West Yorkshire causes lane closure
Motorists are being told to expect delays after a crash on the A1M in West Yorkshire today.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:55 am
- One lane of two is currently closed on the #A1M southbound between J40 & J39 near Wentbridge at Pontefract
- There is currently approx three miles of congestion on approach
- Highways England say it will add at least 20 minutes above normal journey times.
