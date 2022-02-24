Leeds fuel prices to rocket as Russia invades Ukraine - what you could be paying for petrol and diesel
Petrol and diesel prices in the UK have hit a record high following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Petrol now costs an average of 149.5p per litre, with diesel at 153p per litre, according to data released by RAC Fuel Watch.
Since late last year petrol prices have continued to sky rocket, but what has this got to do with Ukraine and Russia?
Below is everything you need to know about the fuel price increases in the UK and their relationship with the East.
Why is the Ukraine conflict affecting fuel prices?
Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and gas, so any disruptions to its production of oil or gas have a huge impact.
As a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine the UK has placed international sanctions on Russia to deter them from further escalation in Europe.
The result of these sanctions is a significant disruption to the 4.5 million barrels of oil the country usually produces each day.
So far international sanctions have targeted Russia's banks and oligarchs rather than their energy sector, but factors such as Germany’s delay of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will also have an effect.
How much will fuel prices increase at Leeds petrol stations?
Below is an article that is updated weekly with petrol, diesel and premium diesel prices for stations across Leeds.
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
In January last year, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to let Ukraine join NATO.
Russia did not want Ukraine to join NATO, so they started sending troops near to the shared border between Russia and Ukraine for "training exercises".
These training exercises allowed Russia to have a military presence near Ukraine, which worried the West who thought that Russia may be preparing for invasion.
Russian president Vladimir Putin demanded that the West give a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not hold any military activity in eastern Europe or let Ukraine join NATO- then he would remove troops.
After weeks of diplomatic discussion to resolve the tensions between the East and West, conversations reached a stalemate and Russia crossed further onto Ukrainian territory today.
