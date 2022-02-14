Petrol prices Leeds: Cheapest diesel and unleaded petrol costs near me - and where to get premium diesel
From super unleaded to premium diesel, this is how much it costs to fill up your car across Leeds.
British drivers are facing even greater bills as petrol and diesel prices have reached a new record high.
For the first time in history the average petrol price has passed 148p, standing at 148.02p as of Sunday 13 February.
To help you find the best deals in the city, here is a list of prices per litre at various petrol stations across Leeds - as seen on the Petrol Prices website.
This article is updated weekly, and was last updated on 14 February 2022 at 1.30pm.
Sainsburys White Rose Shopping Centre
Unleaded: 140.9p
Super unleaded: 147.9p
Diesel: 148.9p
Morrisons Hunslet
Unleaded: 141.7p
Diesel: 147.7p
Asda Beeston
Unleaded: 141.7p
Diesel: 147.7p
Asda Middleton
Unleaded: 141.7p
Diesel: 148.9p
Morrisons Morley
Unleaded: 141.7p
Diesel: 146.7p
Texaco Middleton Park Road
Unleaded: 141.9p
Super unleaded: 151.9p
Diesel: 147.9p
Sainsburys Selby Road
Unleaded: 141.9p
Diesel: 147.9p
Morrisons Swinnow Road
Unleaded: 142.7p
Diesel: 145.7p
Asda Killingbeck
Unleaded: 142.9p
Diesel: 147.7p
Esso Aire Valley Road
Unleaded: 142.9p
Diesel: 148.9p
Tesco Extra Seacroft
Unleaded: 142.9p
Super unleaded: 149.9p
Diesel: 147.9p
BP York Road (Whinmoor)
Unleaded: 142.9p
Super unleaded: 159.9p
Diesel: 148.9p
Premium diesel: 162.9p
Morrisons Kirkstall
Unleaded: 143.7p
Diesel: 146.7p
Shell Regent Street
Unleaded: 143.9p
Diesel: 148.9p
Premium diesel: 161.9p
Jet Hunslet Road
Unleaded: 143.9p
Diesel: 149.9p
Premium diesel: 169.9p
BP Roundhay Road
Unleaded: 144.9p
Super unleaded: 159.9p
Diesel: 149.9p
Premium diesel: 164.9p
Esso Lowtown
Unleaded: 144.9p
Diesel: 149.9p
Shell York Road
Unleaded: 145.9p
Diesel: 151.9p
Shell Victoria Road
Unleaded: 145.9p
Diesel: 151.9p
BP Harrogate Road
Unleaded: 146.9p
Super unleaded: 161.9p
Diesel: 151.9p
