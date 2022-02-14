British drivers are facing even greater bills as petrol and diesel prices have reached a new record high.

For the first time in history the average petrol price has passed 148p, standing at 148.02p as of Sunday 13 February.

British drivers are facing even greater bills as petrol and diesel prices have reached a new record high. Photo PA/Steve Parsons

To help you find the best deals in the city, here is a list of prices per litre at various petrol stations across Leeds - as seen on the Petrol Prices website.

This article is updated weekly, and was last updated on 14 February 2022 at 1.30pm.

Sainsburys White Rose Shopping Centre

Unleaded: 140.9p

Super unleaded: 147.9p

Diesel: 148.9p

Morrisons Hunslet

Unleaded: 141.7p

Diesel: 147.7p

Asda Beeston

Unleaded: 141.7p

Diesel: 147.7p

Asda Middleton

Unleaded: 141.7p

Diesel: 148.9p

Morrisons Morley

Unleaded: 141.7p

Diesel: 146.7p

Texaco Middleton Park Road

Unleaded: 141.9p

Super unleaded: 151.9p

Diesel: 147.9p

Sainsburys Selby Road

Unleaded: 141.9p

Diesel: 147.9p

Morrisons Swinnow Road

Unleaded: 142.7p

Diesel: 145.7p

Asda Killingbeck

Unleaded: 142.9p

Diesel: 147.7p

Esso Aire Valley Road

Unleaded: 142.9p

Diesel: 148.9p

Tesco Extra Seacroft

Unleaded: 142.9p

Super unleaded: 149.9p

Diesel: 147.9p

BP York Road (Whinmoor)

Unleaded: 142.9p

Super unleaded: 159.9p

Diesel: 148.9p

Premium diesel: 162.9p

Morrisons Kirkstall

Unleaded: 143.7p

Diesel: 146.7p

Shell Regent Street

Unleaded: 143.9p

Diesel: 148.9p

Premium diesel: 161.9p

Jet Hunslet Road

Unleaded: 143.9p

Diesel: 149.9p

Premium diesel: 169.9p

BP Roundhay Road

Unleaded: 144.9p

Super unleaded: 159.9p

Diesel: 149.9p

Premium diesel: 164.9p

Esso Lowtown

Unleaded: 144.9p

Diesel: 149.9p

Shell York Road

Unleaded: 145.9p

Diesel: 151.9p

Shell Victoria Road

Unleaded: 145.9p

Diesel: 151.9p

BP Harrogate Road

Unleaded: 146.9p

Super unleaded: 161.9p

Diesel: 151.9p