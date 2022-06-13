Elmet Way firearms incident: Man arrested after shotgun fired at Leeds property

The 34-year-old man was arrested shortly before 7am today in a firearms operation by West Yorkshire officers at an address in Little Smeaton, in North Yorkshire.

He was arrested in connection with an incident at an address on Elmet Way in Swarcliffe, at about 3.25pm yesterday, (June 12) where a firearm was discharged causing damage to the windows of two houses. He remains in custody.

A woman was also arrested from the address in Little Smeaton on suspicion of assisting an offender.

PIC: James Hardisty