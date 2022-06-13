Elmet Way firearms incident: Man arrested after shotgun fired at Leeds property

A man has been arrested this morning in connection with an incident where a shotgun was fired at an address in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:24 am

The 34-year-old man was arrested shortly before 7am today in a firearms operation by West Yorkshire officers at an address in Little Smeaton, in North Yorkshire.

He was arrested in connection with an incident at an address on Elmet Way in Swarcliffe, at about 3.25pm yesterday, (June 12) where a firearm was discharged causing damage to the windows of two houses. He remains in custody.

A woman was also arrested from the address in Little Smeaton on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team and a number of addresses in Leeds have been secured as scenes to undergo searches.

