The family of a “most wonderful man” who lost his life in a crash near Leeds earlier this week has paid a moving tribute to him.

David Barral, aged 60, was driving a grey Aston Martin DBX SUV when he crashed into a tree on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham.

The incident occurred just after 2pm on Tuesday, October 14, and David was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

David Barral died when his Aston Martin collided with a tree near Wetherby. | WYP/NW

Paying tribute, his family said: “We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man. Rest in peace David we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts. We love you.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the car’s movement in the time leading up to it to contact them.

They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage showing the crash itself or the vehicle’s movements just before the incident.

Contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or call 101 quoting reference 13250591258.