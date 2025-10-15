Pictures from the scene as man dies after Aston Martin crashes into tree on the A58 near Wetherby

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:27 BST

Pictures have been shared from the scene of a horrific fatal crash near Wetherby in which an Aston Martin collided with a tree.

At 2.05pm yesterday (Tuesday), police were called to the incident on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham.

A grey Aston Martin DBX SUV, which had been travelling towards Collingham from Bardsey, had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13250591258 via 101 or online.

The scene of a fatal crash on the A58 Leeds Road, between Bardsey and Collingham

The scene of a fatal crash on the A58 Leeds Road, between Bardsey and Collingham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Wetherby on Tuesday.

At 2.05pm, police were called to the incident on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham.

A grey Aston Martin DBX SUV, which had been travelling towards Collingham from Bardsey, had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team.

