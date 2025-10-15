At 2.05pm yesterday (Tuesday), police were called to the incident on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham.
A grey Aston Martin DBX SUV, which had been travelling towards Collingham from Bardsey, had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.
The driver, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13250591258 via 101 or online.
