Darren Jones Castleford: Police confirm discovery of body in search for missing man
The body of a man found in Castleford yesterday is believed to be that of missing man Darren Jones.
Darren Jones, 50, was reported missing from the Castleford area of West Yorkshire last week.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to a property on Savile Road in Castleford at about 4.42pm yesterday (Thursday 17 August) following the discovery of a man’s body in a garage. Whilst formal identification is yet to be confirmed it is believed to be that of Darren Jones.
“Darren’s family have been made aware of the development and the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file for the coroner is being prepared.”