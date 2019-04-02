Dancing elderly lady at centre of viral Leeds video says she will keep doing as 'as long as my body will let me'

A boogying pensioner who threw her handbag on the floor and started freestyle disco dancing in a Leeds shopping centre has vowed to keep jiving as long as her body will let her.

Sylvia Nolan, 87, is deceptively energetic for her age, the secret being merely a positive outlook.

Sylvia Nolan from Leeds - a street dancer in her 80s.

The retired steel factory worker got the crowds going on Saturday at the Trinity shopping centre when she threw her shapes at a street party launch for Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon's new swimwear range, where contestants from the BBC show were playing loud music to bring in the crowds.

But the youngsters gathered at the launch were unprepared for a woman four times their age showing them how it's done.

The mystery dancer was identified as the East Leeds pensioner, who has now told the Yorkshire Evening Post how she loves to bring joy to people by cracking out her moves in public.

"If I hear music, I just have to dance", she said.

"I love all kinds of music and I once danced to rap music on Briggate. People were so impressed that one lady gave me a free ice cream.

"I have a passion for disco dancing and I taught myself years ago. I didn't get many partners at dances I went to, so I learned to love just doing it for myself. Now wherever I go I dance.

"If I were 20 years younger I would have been able to keep going for longer - I can dance fast but unfortunately not for very long."

Remarkable Sylvia is entirely independent and lives on her own, going out every day to play bingo and do her shopping.

She danced regularly at Latin American classes in her seventies, but was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 78. The diagnosis meant she changed her attitudes to age and she says she is now determined to live every day to the fullest.

"You have to keep on living. I do everything I can for myself.

"There is too much bad stuff happening right now. There is a lot of division and hate, so I do my dance to try to cheer people up. If I can make someone laugh then I will keep on doing it as long as my body will let me.

"I'm not sorry and I would do it again in a heartbeat if I could.

"Some people see old age as a bad thing but if anything it's the opposite - I never lie about my age. I may be old, but I'm young at heart."