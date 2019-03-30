Watch the brilliant moment lady busts out amazing dance moves in Leeds Trinity

Have your say

This is the incredible moment an older lady danced around her handbag in Leeds' busiest shopping centre on Saturday.

Trinity Leeds was buzzing on Saturday afternoon as a party was held to launch Sian Marie's swimwear pop-up shop.

The lady entertained the crowds with her dancing

BBC One's The Apprentice 2018 winner, Sian Gabbidan opened the exclusive boutique in her home town and she pulled out all the stops.

DJs played party tunes while carnival dancers entertained the crowns, and one lady couldn't resist joining in and showing off some moves.

Plonking her handbag on the floor the woman did the classic 'dancing around the handbag dance' busted out some moves while the crowd cheered her on.

Trinity Leeds posted the video on Facebook with hundreds of people commenting.

Kelly Franks said: "Living her best life. You go girl!"

Michelle Hollamby wrote: "Love it...shows your never too old....expression is a must...music is good for the soul!"

Sandra Brown said: "Age is a number, Life is for loving"

Jade Rebecca said: "Aww what a brilliant woman!! Go on lass love your moves."

We at the YEP certainly agree that this lady is an inspiration, and would love to speak to her. If you know who she is email yorkshire.digital@jpimedia.co.uk.

SianMarie pop up shop runs until March 31 and will be selling the Spring Summer 2019 range.