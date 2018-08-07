Cyclist thanks passers-by who lifted car off his injured leg after rush hour collision in Leeds

A cyclist was trapped underneath a car for around 10 minutes after an accident in Leeds city centre this morning.

Dan Gray, 30, was commuting to work when he was hit by a car on Whitehall Road.

Police at scene of cycle crash in Leeds city centre

He was trying to turn right onto Globe Road when a car leaving the same junction collided with him.

Dan's leg was trapped beneath the wheel and around six members of the public helped police officers and paramedics to lift the vehicle off him.

He suffered knee injuries but has since been released from hospital.

Dan, from Wortley, now expects to have to take time off from his job as a fraud investigator to recover, but does plan to return to cycling in future.

"I was very lucky really. It was good to see so many people help me before the police got there. I was waiting at the junction and the driver attempted to come out and didn't see me. The car went straight into me and I went underneath the front on the driver's side. The car stopped with the rear tyre on my leg. Six people lifted the car and freed my leg."

West Yorkshire Police are still investigating the accident and no arrests have been made.