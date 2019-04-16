Cyclist remains in hospital with 'potentially life-threatening injuries' after York Road A64 crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was hit by a van on York Road on Tuesday.

It happened at around 5.50pm on the A64 York Road in Burmantofts, opposite Walford Avenue.

The van was a grey Ford Transit.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to LGI by ambulance with 'potentially life-threatening injuries'.

A passenger in the van was also treated for minor injuries.

Police had said incorrectly last night that the cyclist had been hit by a bus.

It happened close to a bus stop and pedestrian crossing and police are keen to speak to any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting log 1424 of 15/04.