Cyclist hit by a bus on York Road is in a serious condition at LGI

A cyclist has been hit by a bus on York Road and is currently in a serious condition at Leeds General Infirmary.

Police received a call from a member of the public at about 5.50pm to calls that a cyclist had been hit by a bus.

It happened on the A64 York Road near Raincliffe Grove and Raincliffe Avenue.

There is a full road closure in place.

The police have confirmed the man has serious injuries and is currently being assessed at the LGI.

Their investigations are ongoing.

Metro Travel confirmed that York Road is closed at Raincliffe Road inbound to Leeds.

First Bus services are affected.