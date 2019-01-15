Customer beaten with hammer during armed robbery at Tesco store in Leeds

A have-a-go hero was beaten by armed robbers during a terrifying raid on a convenience store in Alwoodley.

The three masked men targeted Tesco Express on King Lane at 6.30pm on Monday night when shoppers were inside.

They were armed with a hammer and crowbar.

Police said one man waited at the door while the two others approached the counter and threatened staff.

A customer - a man in his sixties - intervened and was struck on the arm with the hammer a number of times. He received a cut to his hand and swelling to his wrist but was not seriously injured.

The men left the story empty-handed and all three drove away at speed in a white Ford Kuga towards Eccup.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said:

“This was obviously a frightening incident for the staff and the members of the public involved, particularly the elderly man who intervened and was assaulted.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the white Ford Kuga being driven away from the scene.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and are looking at whether there are any potential links to other recent similar robberies in Leeds towards the end of last year.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190024575 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

On Tuesday morning the Yorkshire Bank in nearby Moortown was robbed.