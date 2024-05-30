Crown Point Bridge Leeds: Tragedy as man’s body pulled from River Aire after week-long search
The tragic discovery comes after a huge search operation was launched last week, when it was reported that a man had been seen in the water.
Since last Thursday (May 23), teams from West Yorkshire Police have been searching in the river near Crown Point.
In a statement confirming the sad news this afternoon, a spokesperson for the force said: “The male recovered is believed to be the same man seen entering the river.”
They added that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.
