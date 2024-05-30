Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man’s body was pulled from the River Aire this afternoon (May 30), police have confirmed.

The tragic discovery comes after a huge search operation was launched last week, when it was reported that a man had been seen in the water.

A man's body has been recovered from the River Aire after a week-long search. Photo: Leeds City Council.

Since last Thursday (May 23), teams from West Yorkshire Police have been searching in the river near Crown Point.

In a statement confirming the sad news this afternoon, a spokesperson for the force said: “The male recovered is believed to be the same man seen entering the river.”