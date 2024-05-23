Crown Point Bridge Leeds: Reports of person in River Aire as emergency services rush to the scene
Police, ambulance and rescue crews have all rushed to River Aire near Crown Point Bridge in Leeds after reports of a person in the water.
Emergency services received a call just after 5pm today (May 23) of a person falling into River Aire near Leeds Dock, and a number of resources, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, were sent to the scene, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at the River Aire, near to Crown Point Bridge, following a call reporting a person had entered the water.”
Emergency services remain at the scene at the time of publication and the incident is ongoing as of 7.30pm.
