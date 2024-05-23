Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multiple emergency services were called to an incident in Leeds city centre on Thursday.

Police, ambulance and rescue crews have all rushed to River Aire near Crown Point Bridge in Leeds after reports of a person in the water.

Emergency services received a call just after 5pm today (May 23) of a person falling into River Aire near Leeds Dock, and a number of resources, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, were sent to the scene, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Emergency services rushed to River Aire near Crown Point Bridge on Thursday (May 23). (Photo by Leeds City Council)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at the River Aire, near to Crown Point Bridge, following a call reporting a person had entered the water.”