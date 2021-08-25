Scott Armitage was jailed for 20 months over the assault which took place on July 30 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Armitage and the woman had been in a relationship for ten years and they have two children together.

The relationship ended earlier this year after Armitage tried to drive a car through a window at her parents' home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Armitage was jailed for 20 months for attacking his former partner at her home in Leeds.

Charlotte Noddings, prosecuting, said Armitage contacted the victim around five months after that incident and asked if he could stay at her home.

The woman agreed as she wanted to help the defendant keep his job and continue to address his addiction to drugs.

The attack happened a week after Armitage discovered his former partner had been dating another man.

He returned home upset and began asking questions about the other man.

The victim went to bed after speaking with Armitage but she was awoken by him at 1am.

Armitage, 32, demanded to know more about the relationship and asked: "What has he got that I don't?"

The questioning continued for around an hour and the woman felt scared and intimidated as Armitage appeared to have taken drugs.

She threatened to contact the police but Armitage grabbed her phone.

She then tried to reach the bathroom to shout from the window for help but Armitage punched her in the face.

Ms Noddings said blood spattered from the victim's nose and mouth.

She persuaded Armitage to go downstairs with her to talk but he continued to intimidate her before punching her a number of times to both sides of her face.

She felt sick and dizzy after the assault.

Armitage asked her if they "could make things work" before apologising and handed her phone back.

The woman then sent text messages to friends asking them to contact the police.

One message read: "They need to be quick. He's smashed my face in."

Police officers went to the house and arrested Armitage.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

She suffered bruising and swelling to her face and eye.

Armitage, of Harley Drive, Bramley, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The woman provided a victim statement to the court, saying: "Every time my gate or door goes I panic.

"I feel broken. I just want to continue my life in peace."

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said Armitage was sorry for what he had done.

Ms Cooper said the defendant took medication for mental health problems.

He stopped taking the medication and began abusing illegal drugs as he found it difficult to come to terms with the breakdown of the relationship.