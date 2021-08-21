Police officers also seized £18,000 worth of cocaine when they executed a search warrant at Blane Richardson's home in Armley.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers went to the property on Fearnley Place on July 15 this year and found the class A drug in a box near to the kitchen sink.

Imran Khan, prosecuting, said Richardson's mobile phone was seized and found to contain messages from people asking to be supplied with drugs.

Other messages were from people offering to work for the defendant.

Mr Khan said another message was found on the device which referred to an offer to sell him a firearm and a silencer.

Richardson was arrested at the property and admitted his involvement in drug dealing.

The 32-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said Richardson was sorry for committing the offence and had been honest with police officers about what he had done.

Mr Cook said Richardson had been a hard-working family man until 2018 when he was the victim of a serious assault on Call Lane in Leeds city centre.

The defendant suffered serious injuries after being stabbed three times and was no longer able to work as a painter and decorator due to nerve damage in his arm.

Mr Cook said Richardson then turned to people who he knew in the illegal drugs trade.

"He realises that was a very poor decision to turn to illegal activity.

"He knows he is going to receive a custodial sentence."

Richardson was jailed for three years and three months.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC said: "I am sure you understand that cases of this sort always warrant immediate custodial sentences.