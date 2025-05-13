A young man who caused a serious facial injury to a police officer is to be sentenced after admitting the attack.

Luke Lockwood was initially charged with GBH with intent following the assault on the street where he lives in Beeston earlier this year and was due to face trial this summer.

The 21-year-old previously admitted the lesser charge of GBH without intent, but denied the more serious allegation.

The Crown has now accepted the lesser offence, Leeds Crown Court heard during a brief hearing.

Luke Lockwood, 20, of Rington Road in Beeston, was charged after an incident that saw a police officer seriously assaulted on January 31 in Leeds. | Google/National World

Lockwood, of Rington Road, has now also admitted two charges of dealing in Class A drugs - heroin and cocaine - and possession of cannabis. They relate to an incident on January 6, weeks before the attack on the serving officer.

The court heard that a date for his sentencing will be fixed, if the drug pleas are first acceptable to the Crown, and pending the outcome of a trial in July involving a second defendant.

Lockwood was remanded back into custody.

The attack on the police officer came after the incident at an address on Rington Road, Beeston on Friday, January 31.

Police responded to the scene where the officer sustained the significant facial injury during the course of their duty.