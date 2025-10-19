Young Leeds drug dealer avoids jail after 'getting his life in order'

A young drug dealer caught red handed selling from his car has been spared custody after appearing to mend his ways.

Tyler Carter concocted a “cock and bull story” about his dealing, which was not believed by the the judge at Leeds Crown Court.

But Judge Robin Mairs opted to give him a chance by passing a suspended sentence this week, but only after he had been held in HMP Leeds for two weeks.

The court was told that Carter was just 19 when he was spotted dealing on Sheepscar Street in Leeds on September 5, 2023.

He had around £1,000 worth of drugs on him, including cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and ketamine.

Carter later admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs and two of dealing in Class B drugs.

However, a trial of issue took place at Leeds Crown Court on September 30 in which he put forward a basis of plea that the judge did not believe.

He called it a “cock and bull story”, although details were not disclosed during his sentencing hearing this week.

A probation officer, who interviewed the defendant, said that Carter told her he had started taking drugs at the age of 14, beginning with cannabis but then moved onto harder drugs.

He claimed he lost his job, accumulated a debt and threats were made to his family so was put to work by dealers.

The court heard he had since moved away from Leeds, worked at Tesco and was training to become a delivery driver.

The 21-year-old, now of Strawberry Dale Court, Harrogate, said he had abstained from drugs for two years, although still smoked cannabis to help him sleep.

Judge Mairs was blunt and told Carter he was selling drugs simply to make money and had his own “little operation”.

But he conceded that Carter had not offended since, had moved away, was “getting his life in order” and was still young.

He gave him a 24-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 180 hours of unpaid work to complete alongside 20 rehabilitation days with probation.