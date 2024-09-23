Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage killer took selfies on mobile phones found stashed in his prison cell, later claiming he just wanted to stay in touch with his mum and nan.

Harvey Oliver, who is serving a sentence for manslaughter, was caught with an iPhone, a Zanco micro mobile phone, two chargers and three SIM cards at YOI Wetherby.

Leeds Crown Court heard that suspicions were raised about prisoners at the institute using smuggled phones, so thorough searches were carried out in October last year.

