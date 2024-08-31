Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder in Leeds.

Detectives in Leeds are investigating an incident in which a man received potentially life-threatening injuries.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Here’s everything we know so far...

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Wetherby. | Google/NW

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Wetherby, Leeds last night.

Initial enquiries have linked the incident to the theft of a boat from an address in Wetherby that occurred a short time before.

Where and when did this happen?

Officers were called to the incident near to the racecourse on York Road, Wetherby at 10.28pm last night (Friday, August 30).

A scene remains in place at the location to undergo forensic examination as detectives from Leeds District CID continue to carry out enquiries.

Who was injured?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 28-year-old man was found to have been in collision with a Land Rover Discovery and received significant leg injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to injuries that are considered potentially life-threatening.

Who has been arrested?

The driver of the Land Rover, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the collision.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and is in custody.

What should I do if I have any information?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13240473807 or online via the 101LiveChat.