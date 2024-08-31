York Road Wetherby: Police investigate suspected attempted murder in Leeds - everything we know so far
Detectives in Leeds are investigating an incident in which a man received potentially life-threatening injuries.
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Here’s everything we know so far...
What happened?
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Wetherby, Leeds last night.
Initial enquiries have linked the incident to the theft of a boat from an address in Wetherby that occurred a short time before.
Where and when did this happen?
Officers were called to the incident near to the racecourse on York Road, Wetherby at 10.28pm last night (Friday, August 30).
A scene remains in place at the location to undergo forensic examination as detectives from Leeds District CID continue to carry out enquiries.
Who was injured?
A 28-year-old man was found to have been in collision with a Land Rover Discovery and received significant leg injuries.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to injuries that are considered potentially life-threatening.
Who has been arrested?
The driver of the Land Rover, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the collision.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and is in custody.
What should I do if I have any information?
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13240473807 or online via the 101LiveChat.