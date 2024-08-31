Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Leeds.

Detectives are investigating a road traffic collision near to the racecourse on York Road, Wetherby in which a man received potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers attended at 10.28pm last night (Friday, August 30) and found a 28-year-old man had been in collision with a Land Rover Discovery and received significant leg injuries.

The incident occurred near to the racecourse on York Road, Wetherby. | Google

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to injuries that are considered potentially life-threatening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Land Rover, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the collision.

“Initial enquiries have linked the incident to the theft of a boat from an address in Wetherby that occurred a short time before.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to this and is in custody. The 28-year-old man in hospital has also been arrested on suspicion of the theft.”

A scene remains in place in York Road, Wetherby, to undergo forensic examination, and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13240473807 or online via the 101LiveChat.