Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:06 BST
Armed police were scrambled to a street in Leeds over the weekend following reports of men with weapons.

At 11.33pm on Friday night (August 2) officers were called to reports of a number of males on York Road in possession of weapons.

The area was cordoned off while enquiries were carried out.

Officers were called to reports of a number of males on York Road in possession of weapons. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended and no one was present.

There have been no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing by Leeds CID.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility quoting log 2378 of August 2. 

