York Road Seacroft: Armed police scramble to Leeds street after reports of men 'with weapons'
At 11.33pm on Friday night (August 2) officers were called to reports of a number of males on York Road in possession of weapons.
The area was cordoned off while enquiries were carried out.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Armed officers attended and no one was present.
There have been no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing by Leeds CID.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility quoting log 2378 of August 2.