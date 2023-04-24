York Road fire: Police confirm fire near Seacroft Hospital in Leeds is being treated as arson
A fire that broke out in east Leeds overnight is being treated as arson.
The West Yorkshire Fire Service was notified of a fire at a derelict building opposite Seacroft Hospital on York Road at around 9.27pm (23 April). Crews from across West Yorkshire attended to put out the blaze, which broke out on the fourth floor of the building.
A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the fire is being treated as arson.
It read: “At 9.57pm on Sunday, police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire on the fourth floor of a derelict building next to the Seacroft Hospital site, in York Road, Leeds.
The incident is being treated as arson and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference 13230224974 or online.”