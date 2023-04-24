The West Yorkshire Fire Service was notified of a fire at a derelict building opposite Seacroft Hospital on York Road at around 9.27pm (23 April). Crews from across West Yorkshire attended to put out the blaze, which broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the fire is being treated as arson.

It read: “At 9.57pm on Sunday, police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire on the fourth floor of a derelict building next to the Seacroft Hospital site, in York Road, Leeds.

The West Yorkshire Fire Service was notified of a fire at a derelict building opposite Seacroft Hospital on York Road overnight