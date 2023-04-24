News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
47 minutes ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them

York Road fire: Leeds firefighters called to blaze near Seacroft Hospital

Emergency services were at the site of a fire in east Leeds overnight.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

The West Yorkshire Fire Service was notified of a fire at a derelict building opposite Seacroft Hospital on York Road at around 9.27pm (23 April). Crews from across West Yorkshire attended to put out the blaze, which broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

A total of four pumps were used to tackle the fire, with crew members using breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services were at the site of a fire in York Road overnight.Emergency services were at the site of a fire in York Road overnight.
Emergency services were at the site of a fire in York Road overnight.
Related topics:LeedsEmergency servicesWest Yorkshire