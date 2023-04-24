York Road fire: Leeds firefighters called to blaze near Seacroft Hospital
Emergency services were at the site of a fire in east Leeds overnight.
The West Yorkshire Fire Service was notified of a fire at a derelict building opposite Seacroft Hospital on York Road at around 9.27pm (23 April). Crews from across West Yorkshire attended to put out the blaze, which broke out on the fourth floor of the building.
A total of four pumps were used to tackle the fire, with crew members using breathing apparatus and two hose reels.