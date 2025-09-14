Yob who spat on police's shoes after Leeds call-out detained for almost four months

A yob who spat towards an officer after a domestic disturbance call-out was detained for almost four months.

James Stewart was handed a one-month jail sentence for the incident, but having been held since early May, was released.

Leeds Crown Court was told that police had been called to an address in Middleton on April 19 following a domestic incident.

When officers tried to intervene he pushed one to the chest but he apologised instantly.

However, the officers were called out again 10 days later when a female was trying to collect her belongings from where Stewart was, Jessica Lister told the court.

Stewart was detained again and taken to hospital. While there he spat towards the officer with it landing on the officer’s shoes.

The 36-year-old admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He has previous convictions for assaulting emergency workers, including 2020 when he was given a 10-month suspended sentence.

Mitigating for his latest offending, Susannah Proctor said he had been taken to hospital where he remained for “quite some time”. He has been held in total for three months and 20 days.

She said Stewart, of no fixed address, had difficulties with his mental health.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: “You can’t just kick off with the police. They are doing a very difficult job. They came to you when you and others were struggling to cope.”

He gave him the short jail sentence and added: “You see what happens when things go wrong, now that you have been in custody. Hopefully you are determined not to go back.”