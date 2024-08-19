Yob admits torching double-decker bus during Harehills disorder
Iutin Dobre appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning and admitted arson reckless as to endanger life.
However, he is yet to enter a plea on a second charge of violent disorder.
The Romanian was arrested following the trouble that broke out on the evening of July 18 when hundreds took to the streets and pelted police with missiles. The bus was eventually set on fire on Foundry Approach, close to the junction with Harehills Lane.
Dobre was filmed with a lighter against the bus seat through a smashed window.
The 37-year-old builder of Dorset Terrace, Harehills, will be returned to court on August 29 where he is expected to enter a plea on the violent disorder, and a trial date could be set.
He has been held on remand since his arrest, and was remanded back into custody after today’s hearing.
Police were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm on July 18 to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and children”.
Footage and images from nearby streets appeared to show disturbing scenes unfolding and widespread chaos throughout the evening. It led to a police car being overturned and the First-owned double-decker bus being set on fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
In the days that followed, West Yorkshire Police made dozens of arrests.
Days later disorder broke out in Southport in Merseyside after three little girls were murdered, which then sparked widespread trouble across Britain’s towns and cities, including violent protests in Leeds city centre.