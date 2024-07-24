Further Harehills-chaos suspects refused bail by the courts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two more suspects are being held on remand over the Harehillls chaos that saw a double-decker bus torched.

Mark Mitchell, 43, and Zamonsty Milan, 30, both appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with arson that was recklessness as to whether life was endangered and violent disorder, stemming from last Thursday night’s trouble.

Mitchell, of Stanmore View, Burley and Milan, of Luxor Avenue, Harehills, were both denied bail and will be held on remand until their next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on August 19.

On Monday, 37-year-old Iustin Dobre, of Dorset Terrace and Baldovan Terrace in Harehills, appeared in court charged with the same offences. He was also denied bail and will also appear at Leeds Crown Court on the same date as his co-accused.

Two more suspects have been remanded into custody charged with violent disorder and arson. (pics by National World) | National World

Police were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm on Thursday night to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and children”.

Footage and images from nearby streets appeared to show chaotic scenes unfolding and widespread chaos throughout the evening. It led to a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus being set on fire.

Police were outnumbered as thousands of people took to the streets. The double-decker bus was torched on Foundry Approach, close to the junction with Harehills Lane. No injuries were reported.

So far, 40 suspects have been identified, West Yorkshire Police have said. Others have been released on police bail and the police say they are expecting to make more arrests in the coming days. Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs said: “Arresting and bringing to justice those involved in last week’s disorder in Harehills remains a key focus for the force.

“A dedicated investigation team was set up within hours of the disorder, with initial arrests taking place early on Friday morning and continuing over the weekend. We have promised residents that all necessary resources will be utilised to bring in all those believed to be involved, and our efforts will continue.

“I want to thank residents in Harehills for their dignified response to the offending committed by a minority on Thursday night and Friday morning.“We continue to work with the communities of Harehills and have engaged in several community meetings since Thursday evening. These have been well-attended allowing us to understand the strength of feeling in the community and support for police action.

“Residents rightly want to see those involved progress through the criminal justice system and local officers remain highly visible to support the local community. This targeted support will continue for as long as it is necessary.”

Anyone with information, photos, video footage (including dashcam or doorbell footage) in relation to the disorder can submit it here.