Two teenage boys have been robbed at knifepoint by a gang of youths in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police have been given boosted powers in Guiseley and Yeadon after a spate of crime and anti-social behaviour in the area, including recent incidents involving knives, which has caused concern in the community.

At about 9.30pm on Saturday (January 13), two teenagers were approached by a group of males on Kirk Lane, Yeadon, and threatened at knifepoint, the force said.

Neither of the boys were hurt but a baseball cap was stolen from one of the victims.

Police also received a separate report about an incident on Bradford Road, Guiseley, on Monday afternoon (January 15).

Two teenage girls reported seeing a male with a knife. There has not been any reported contact between the girls and the suspect.

There are also reports of a fight outside the Morrisons supermarket in Guiseley on Saturday. Police said there is no information to suggest that any knives were involved in this incident, or any injuries reported.

Following these incidents, a dispersal order was authorised covering the whole of Guiseley.

The order came into place from 3pm on Wednesday and gives officers the ability to arrest and charge anyone who returns to a specified area within 48 hours of being told to leave.

It will initially remain in place until 3pm on Friday, and could then be extended.

In a statement, the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) said: "We understand that people are concerned by information they are hearing about knife crime in the area.

"We have not had any reports of any knife-related assaults but are conducting further enquiries into the incidents that have been reported to us and are keeping an open mind about any links between them.

"We are working with local high schools to offer advice and reassurance for pupils, parents and carers and have arranged for extra high visibility patrols in the area.

"We would urge anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour to report this on 101, 101 live chat or our online reporting forms.

"Likewise, any knife-related incidents or other violent incidents should be reported on 999 for an officer to be dispatched."

