Police have been given boosted powers across an entire Leeds town after a spate of anti-social behaviour.

There have been "multiple reports" over the last few days of anti-social behaviour in and around Guiseley, West Yorkshire Police said. This includes intimidating behaviour from large gangs of youths.

No injuries have been reported in the incidents, but the force applied for a dispersal order to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

The order came into place from 3pm today and give officers the ability to arrest and charge anyone who returns to a specified area within 48 hours of being told to leave.

Police have been given boosted powers in Guiseley after a spate of anti-social behaviour in the Leeds town (Photo by National World/Google)

It will initially remain in place until 3pm on Friday, and could then be extended.

Police have released a map of the area covered by the order. It is bordered by Thorpe Lane to Hawksworth Lane; Hawksworth Lane to Hollins Hill, including Greenfield Avenue; Hollins Hill to New Road, across to Queensway; Queensway to Carlton Lane; Carlton Lane to York Gate; York Gate to Moor Top; and Moor Top to Thorpe Lane.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Under this power, which falls under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, officers have the right to disperse and remove any person suspected of contributing or likely to contribute to ASB and instruct the surrender of any relevant property.

This map from West Yorkshire Police shows the area covered by the order (Photo by West Yorkshire Police/Google)

"Anyone under the age of 16 can be removed to their place of residence or place of safety.

"This power will be used to reduce the likelihood of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, and to prevent further crime and disorder.