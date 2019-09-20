Xbox stolen from Leeds Children's Hospital

An Xbox has been stolen from poorly children at a Leeds hospital.

The games console at the Children's Assessment and Treatment Unit at Leeds Children's Hospital was taken despite being stuck down.

A post on the Unit's Facebook page said: "We are really sad that our Xbox One has been stolen!

"The Xbox was stuck down and someone has unfortunately taken this apart to remove the Xbox.

"This is a resource we provide for children who are sick and isolated for a long period of time.

"We have a lot of sad faces on the ward today."

But the heartless act prompted an outpouring of support - minutes after the post was made public on Friday morning, there were several offers of replacement consoles.

Susan Macpherson, Sister on Ward L09/CAT Unit, said: “The Xbox was provided for our sick children who are often with us for long periods of time.

"We are absolutely gutted it has been stolen and find it difficult to believe someone would do this.

"We are so grateful for the offers of replacement consoles from the public and I would like to thank each and every one for their kindness.”

A spokesperson for Leeds Children’s Hospital said: “Security is a top priority for us but very occasionally items do go missing, which is very sad for the children and our staff who work so hard to make their hospital stay a little better.

“The theft of the Xbox has been reported to West Yorkshire Police and we’ve reminded everyone to be vigilant when it comes to security and locking away valuable items.

“We have had lots of enquiries from kind-hearted members of the public asking how they can help. The best way to do this is by donating through our charity Leeds Cares – mentioning ‘Ward L09/CAT Unit’ on the online donation page.”