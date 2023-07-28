Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wykebeck Avenue shooting: Everything we know so far as teenager shot in the leg in Leeds street

A teenager has been seriously injured in a suspected shooting in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 28th Jul 2023, 07:03 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened in the middle of the afternoon yesterday (Thursday July 27) and West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation. Here’s everything we know so far.

When and where did the shooting happen?

The incident happened in Wykebeck Avenue, east Leeds. Police received a call at 2.10pm yesterday to report that a man had been seriously injured.

Wykebeck Avenue, east Leeds, where the suspected shooting took place (Photo by Google)Wykebeck Avenue, east Leeds, where the suspected shooting took place (Photo by Google)
Wykebeck Avenue, east Leeds, where the suspected shooting took place (Photo by Google)

What injuries did the victim have?

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found an 18-year-old man with a serious leg injury. Police believe the injury was caused by a gun.

The teenager was taken to hospital, but police have not yet confirmed his condition.

What have police said about the incident?

West Yorkshire Police released a statement on Thursday evening to confirm the teenager had been seriously injured. Officers were at the early stages of their investigation, looking into exactly what happened.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or the Live Chat, referencing crime number 13230418054. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.