A man accused of murdering a parcel delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds is due to go on trial next year.

Mark Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, made his first appearance at a crown court on Tuesday after being charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

The 32-year-old, who appeared on a video link from prison, was not asked to enter a plea during the brief hearing.

The incident was reported shortly before 7pm. | James Hardisty

Judge Robin Mairs set a date of March 4 for the trial, which is expected to last seven days.

The defendant was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on September 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on August 20 after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

West Yorkshire Police said a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder last week has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Eddie Hampshire, from Belle Isle, Leeds, was arrested following a public appeal.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.