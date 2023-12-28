A mother accused of murdering her baby daughter in a Leeds park could stand trial in May.

Dressed in a green jacket, Hayley Macfarlane appeared in the dock at Leeds Crown Court , where she only spoke to confirm her name during the brief five-minute hearing today.

The 39-year-old, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, was remanded into custody at HMP New Hall near Wakefield.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was set for January 25, where she may enter a plea. A date of May 13 has been set for a potential trial, and is expected to last up to two weeks.

The scene in Woodhouse Moor, Leeds.

Police were called at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 20, to reports that a baby was in a “serious condition” in an area of Woodhouse Moor. Officers attended the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road and found the five-month-old girl.