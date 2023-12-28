Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Woodhouse Moor: Mum accused of murdering her baby in Leeds park could face trial in May

A mother accused of murdering her baby daughter in a Leeds park could stand trial in May.
By Nick Frame
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 13:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dressed in a green jacket, Hayley Macfarlane appeared in the dock at Leeds Crown Court , where she only spoke to confirm her name during the brief five-minute hearing today.

The 39-year-old, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, was remanded into custody at HMP New Hall near Wakefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A pre-trial preparation hearing was set for January 25, where she may enter a plea. A date of May 13 has been set for a potential trial, and is expected to last up to two weeks.

Most Popular
The scene in Woodhouse Moor, Leeds.The scene in Woodhouse Moor, Leeds.
The scene in Woodhouse Moor, Leeds.

Police were called at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 20, to reports that a baby was in a “serious condition” in an area of Woodhouse Moor. Officers attended the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road and found the five-month-old girl.

The tot was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died a short time later.