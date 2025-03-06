Woodhouse Lane Leeds: Two men in their 20s injured after reports of assault in city centre
West Yorkshire Police has said it is investigating following the incident, which is alleged to have taken place at around 4am on Thursday (February 13), on Woodhouse Lane.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found two men in their twenties had been injured.
“One of them suffered bruising and the other received hospital treatment for facial injuries.
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“Detectives are investigating whether the incident is linked to another reported assault shortly before that on Merrion Street at the junction with Albion Street.”
Anyone who may have witnessed either incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at the LiveChat page or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250084498. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.