Woodhouse Lane Leeds: Two men in their 20s injured after reports of assault in city centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Two men were left injured after reports of an assault in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police has said it is investigating following the incident, which is alleged to have taken place at around 4am on Thursday (February 13), on Woodhouse Lane.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found two men in their twenties had been injured.

“One of them suffered bruising and the other received hospital treatment for facial injuries.

The two men were walking up Woodhouse Lane towards home when they were assaulted in the early hours of February 13The two men were walking up Woodhouse Lane towards home when they were assaulted in the early hours of February 13
The two men were walking up Woodhouse Lane towards home when they were assaulted in the early hours of February 13 | Google

“Detectives are investigating whether the incident is linked to another reported assault shortly before that on Merrion Street at the junction with Albion Street.”

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at the LiveChat page or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250084498. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

